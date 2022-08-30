Pashinyan, Michel hope trilateral meeting to be effective

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had today a phone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Government’s press service reports that the interlocutors referred to the trilateral meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev scheduled on August 31 in Brussels.

The parties also emphasized the continuation of the dialogue and expressed hope that the negotiations will be effective.

Pashinyan and Michel also discussed issues of the Armenia-EU bilateral agenda.