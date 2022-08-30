Pashinyan, Putin have another phone conversation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the telephone conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Government’s press service reports that during the conversation the two stressed the importance of consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

“The interlocutors congratulated each other on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Armenia and Russia. The parties expressed conviction that from now on the allied and mutually beneficial relations between Armenia and Russia will continue to develop and strengthen effectively in various fields,” the news release reads.