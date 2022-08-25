Tokayev states about “historic victory” of Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is visiting Baku, today presented the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with “Altyn Kyran” order.
“In Kazakhstan, you are known, respected as an outstanding statesman, a person who led Azerbaijan to a historic victory, restoration of territorial integrity in full accordance with resolutions of the Security Council. You are making an important contribution to the development of multifaceted and diverse cooperation between our states. As a sign of respect, I would like to present you with the “Altyn Kyran” order on behalf of the entire Kazakh people today,” Azerbaijani media cite Tokayev as saying.
To note, in January 2022, Armenia sent its troops to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO peacekeeping mission to stabilize the situation in that country.
