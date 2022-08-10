Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation over Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Government’s press service reports that during the conversation Pashinyan and Putin discussed the situation over Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as referred to the issues on ensuring security along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
“The importance of the full implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 agreements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was reaffirmed,” the news release reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.