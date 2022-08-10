Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation over Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Government’s press service reports that during the conversation Pashinyan and Putin discussed the situation over Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as referred to the issues on ensuring security along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The importance of the full implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 agreements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was reaffirmed,” the news release reads.