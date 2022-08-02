Zakharova: Russia actively contributes to preparation of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated today that Russia is actively contributing to the preparation of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Igor Khovaev, Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, holds regular consultations with the parties in order to find points of contact to reach mutually acceptable fundamental principles and the parameters of the peace agreement,” Zakharova said, reminding that the meetings were held on July 22 in Baku and July 28 in Yerevan.

She noted that border demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is one of the important directions of Russian mediation efforts aimed at improving the dialogue between the two countries.

“Moscow’s advisory role in this process was fixed with the November 26, 2021 trilateral statement reached in Sochi on the highest level. As it is known, at the end of May, a corresponding bilateral commission was set, and the first familiarization meeting of the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan took place on the border of the two countries. Moscow is always ready to receive our Azerbaijani and Armenian friends on the territory of Russia,” Zakharova said.

She said Russia’s professional capabilities in terms of border demarcation and delimitation can significantly strengthen security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in the entire region.