Deputy PM speaks about “new phase” in Armenian-American relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan said that "the Armenian-American relations entered a qualitatively new phase following the velvet revolution.”

“Bilateral intergovernmental consultations grew from economic frameworks into strategic dialogues. I am happy that today we have a rich agenda which covers many areas, from legal reforms and prevention of corruption to energy and information technology,” the Deputy PM said, speaking on June 30 during the celebration of US Independence Day.

“I should note with satisfaction that in the spring of 2022, the annual sessions of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue were resumed and on May 2, the launch of the concluding session was given in Washington by the Armenian Foreign Minister and US Secretary of State. Among the achievements of the 2022 strategic dialogue is also the Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation signed by the heads of the foreign agencies of the two countries. I am sure that the deepening of cooperation in this field will open up new opportunities for Armenia,” Hambardzum Matevosyan said.