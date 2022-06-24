Mirzoyan hopes unblocking process “will not fail”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that both in international formats and in direct contacts with the Azerbaijani side, Yerevan has repeatedly stated at the highest levels that it is consistent in the agenda of establishing peace.

“We are consistent in our agenda of establishing peace, and we do not consider anything unacceptable in Azerbaijan’s proposals for a future peace treaty, of course, after completing those proposals with our ideas,” he said.

The minister said this asked with the request of RFE/RL Armenian Service to comment on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that their proposal to start working on peace treaty has not received a response from the Armenian side.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Azerbaijan has not yet responded to the proposal on the agenda of the comprehensive peace talks conveyed to it through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“Contrary to the claims of the president of Azerbaijan, Armenia did not reject, but also responded positively to the offer to start peace talks and is waiting for Azerbaijan’s response. Moreover, we have offered Azerbaijan to start consultations between the foreign ministers on the peace treaty, but, we have not received a response so far. The Republic of Armenia reaffirms its readiness to start consultations on a peace treaty as soon as possible,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He said Azerbaijan denies one of the basic provisions of the trilateral statement, stating that there is no Nagorno Karabakh and there is no Nagorno Karabakh issue.

“But the President of Azerbaijan has confirmed the existence of the Nagorno Karabakh entity in a trilateral statement. And as long as the trilateral statement exists, it is impossible to deny its existence,” he said.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the process of unblocking regional transport communications would have come to an end faster if not the continuous unfounded statements of the Azerbaijani authorities on the extraterritorial corridor, which have nothing to do with reality and agreements reached in the presence of a number of international partners.

“For the sake of justice, it should be noted that the discussion of the issue on unblocking is actually taking place in a constructive atmosphere, and I hope that it will not fail due to incomprehensible political intrigues and will be successfully completed in the near future,” he said.