Nikol Pashinyan to pay working visit to Belarus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day working visit to Belarus today.
Government’s press service reports that in Minsk the prime minister will participate in the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
