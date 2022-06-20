Nikol Pashinyan to pay working visit to Belarus - Mediamax.am

Nikol Pashinyan to pay working visit to Belarus



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a two-day working visit to Belarus today.

Government’s press service reports that in Minsk the prime minister will participate in the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

