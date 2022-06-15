Erdogan, Overchuk meet in Ankara

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk on June 14 in Ankara.

“The meeting was closed for media,” Anadolu news agency reported.

The news release posted on Russian Government’s website says that Overchuk discussed with Erdogan “issues on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries”.

To note, Alexei Overchuk is the co-chairman of the trilateral Armenian-Azerbaijani-Russian group for the restoration of transport communications in the South Caucasus region.