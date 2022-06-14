Pashinyan departs for Qatar on official visit - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan departs for Qatar on official visit


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Governmental delegation led by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the State of Qatar today on a two-day official visit.

Government’s press service reports that during the visit the Armenian prime minister will meet with the highest leadership of the State of Qatar.

