Pashinyan departs for Qatar on official visit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Governmental delegation led by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for the State of Qatar today on a two-day official visit.
Government’s press service reports that during the visit the Armenian prime minister will meet with the highest leadership of the State of Qatar.
