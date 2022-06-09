Russian-Turkish relations go through “the period of mature partnership”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated today that the relations between Russia and Turkey are going through “the period of mature partnership.”

“They are based on pragmatism, on respect and consideration of each other’s interests, on respect of the principles of good neighborliness. And the tone for such relations is set, of course, by the presidents. They communicate regularly. Due to pandemic restrictions, this communication is now taking place in the form of telephone conversations. But this year alone, they talked nine times on the most pressing topics of bilateral relations and international politics,” Lavrov said.