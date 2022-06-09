Sergey Lavrov to pay working visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Armenia today.
Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the Russian and Armenian foreign ministers will meet on June 9. During the visit Lavrov is also expected to meet with the Armenian president and prime minister.
The Russian minister will also take part in the regular sitting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.
