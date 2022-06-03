Russian FM to visit Turkey and Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey and Armenia over the coming week.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that Lavrov will pay a working visit to Ankara on June 8 to hold negotiations with the Turkish counterpart.

“There will be an exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda, primarily on the current situation in Ukraine, as well as on the settlement of the Syrian, Libyan, Nagorno-Karabakh issues, on the situation in the Balkans, Afghanistan, and Central Asia,” she noted.

On June 10 Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO to be held in Yerevan.