Armenian MFA: Baku’s attempts to destabilize the situation inadmissible

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed today during the meeting with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar the importance of resuming the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

“The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the Brussels meetings. Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the inadmissibility of arbitrary, untrue interpretations of the agreements and highlighted the need for rhetoric and practical steps aimed to ensure a constructive atmosphere. Ararat Mirzoyan considered Azerbaijan’s continuous attempts to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus through bellicose statements and border provocations inadmissable,” the Foreign Ministry said in a news release.