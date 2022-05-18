Rudenko: “We are working on adoption of an early concrete decision” - Mediamax.am

Rudenko: “We are working on adoption of an early concrete decision”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko stated that vice prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia “have done good work.”

“A specialized trilateral task group co-chaired by the vice prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia deals with unblocking transport and economic ties. Major efforts have been done in this direction. We are working on adoption of an early concrete decision that will allow us to start implementation of concrete projects in the region,” Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

