Russia plans to make greater use of “3+3” format

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko stated that “the “3+3” (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia plus Russia, Iran, Turkey) consultative regional platform is a sought-after and promising mechanism.”

“We plan to make greater use of it to develop interaction between the countries of the South Caucasus and their neighbors. The logic of such cooperation supposes a collective consideration of issues that are of common interest and do not exacerbate political contradictions and contribute to increasing mutual trust.

The involvement of all the countries of the region in this process creates favorable conditions for establishing a dialogue, for example, between Yerevan and Baku, Yerevan and Ankara through the implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the areas of trade, energy, industry, innovative technologies, infrastructure modernization. Additional opportunities for cooperation between the countries of the South Caucasus and their neighbors are related to the disclosing of the transit potential of the region, interaction in the fight against new challenges and threats.

Preparations are underway for the second meeting of the format. We expect to hold it before the end of the first half of the year,” Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.