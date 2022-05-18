Armenia and the EU to discuss prospects of launching Visa Liberalization Dialogue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The fourth meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council will take place in Brussels on May 18 and touch on bilateral relations and political matters.
“EU member states and Armenia will exchange views on the state of implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and of the Economic and Investment Plan.
They will also discuss political dialogue and reform, democracy, rule of law and human rights, economic, and trade and sectoral cooperation, as well as the prospects of launching a Visa Liberalization Dialogue.
Participants will have an exchange on regional issues (Russia/Ukraine, Turkey, Iran), and Nagorno Karabakh,” the EU’s news release reads.
