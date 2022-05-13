Mirzoyan says Putin will visit Armenia by yearend

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Armenia by the end of the year.

RIA Novosti reports that Mirzoyan told about it during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“The issue of the organization of the visit of the Russian president is on our agenda. There is an understanding that it will take place in the second half of the year – in October-December. The date, of course, is yet to be agreed on,” Mirzoyan said.