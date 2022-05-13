Pashinyan to participate in the summit on 30th anniversary of CSTO - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan to participate in the summit on 30th anniversary of CSTO


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that the summit of the CSTO member states will take place in Moscow on May 16 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the organization.

“There will be both meetings of leaders and separate contacts in the format of working breakfast,” he said.

 

Dmitry Peskov also noted that CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia – presiding country in the CSTO – will make a statement for the media following the event.

