The Netherlands’ PM states about support to Nikol Pashinyan “in every way”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte expressed his support to the Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Government’s press service reports that during the joint news conference with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 11 he particularly said:

“The visit of Prime Minister Pashinyan is taking place at a very right time, as the Armenian government has very big plans after last year’s elections. Armenia is following the path of democracy, although sometimes difficult situations and conditions emerge. After the velvet revolution led by Prime Minister Pashinyan, great changes have taken place and fight against corruption was carried out. I am greatly convinced that the reforms will be very effective and all Armenians will benefit from them.

I highly appreciate Mr. Pashinyan, I highly appreciate the activities of his government, and I promised him that we will support him in every way.”

He also said:

“Unfortunately, Armenia is well aware of what war means, and that is why it is so important that Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently started negotiations to reach an agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh soon. We emphasize its importance and support the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.”