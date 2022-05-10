Armenia has a new ambassador to NATO

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Based on the proposal of the Prime Minister of Armenia President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on appointing Arman Israyelyan Head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO.

With another decree Gagik Hovhnnisyan has been recalled from the position of the Head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO.

Arman Israyelyan is 52. He works in the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1994, has the diplomatic degree of Envoy Extraordinary and Minister Plenipotentiary.

In different years he worked in the Armenian embassies in the US, Belgium, China, India.

In 2008-2010 he headed the NATO Division of Arms Control and International Security Department of Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In 2018-2022 he was sent to the Armenian National Assembly as the head of the Foreign Relations Department.