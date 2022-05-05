Pashinyan hopeful relations with Israel to “flourish”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is hopeful that the Armenian-Israeli relations will "flourish.”

He wrote about it in the congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett on the occasion of Independence Day.

“The resurgence of the Jewish statehood after a two-thousand-year hiatus proves that historical justice always wins in the end, against all tragedies and disasters.

One month ago, we marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I am hopeful that in the near future the Armenian-Israeli relations will flourish, opening a new page in the chronicle of our centuries-old ties,” the message runs.