Patrushev states about US “military biological activities” in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev stated today that “Russia’s southern regions may potentially be exposed to biological risks, the source of which, in particular, are laboratories deployed near the borders of the country.”

TASS reports that Patrushev particularly said:

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States and its satellites deployed a network of biolaboratories in the territory of the former Soviet republics – in Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Armenia, where, under the guise of scientific research, they conduct military biological activities.”

Mediamax reminds that in May 2021 Armenia and Russia signed Memorandum of Understanding on Ensuring Biological Safety.

