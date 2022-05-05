Pashinyan congratulates Macron on re-election

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France.

The message particularly runs:

“I am convinced that Your re-election for the next five years will give a new impetus to the special relations between Armenia and France and will give an opportunity to successfully continue our jointly agreed programs, including efforts to revive bilateral economic relations.

Armenia highly appreciates France’s role as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair in establishing lasting peace in our region and expresses hope that it will continue to be so during the second five-year term of your presidency.

Believe me, Armenia will stand by you and friendly France in overcoming all joint challenges,”