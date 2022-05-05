Mirzoyan, Bayramov agree on structure of delimitation and border commission

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone call with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov․

“The ministers exchanged views as a follow-up to the agreements reached at the level of the leaders of both states.

The sides agreed on the structure of the Commission on delimitation and border security. It was agreed to convene a meeting on the Commission on delimitation and border security in near future.

“The sides also discussed the issues related to addressing humanitarian issues, as well as preparation of works on peace negotiations,” the Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a news release.