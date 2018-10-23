Armenian president to attend conference and forum in Geneva

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is beginning a working visit to Switzerland today. The visit is scheduled to end on October 25.

In Geneva the President will attend World Investment Forum 2018 of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which is held this year under the overall theme “Investing in Sustainable Development”. Armen Sarkissian is listed as speaker for the Global Leaders Investment Summit organized in the framework of the forum.



The Armenian president will also attend the opening ceremony of the annual session of Crans Montana international forum and perform as main speaker in discussions on global security.