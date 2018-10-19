Nikol Pashinyan to visit Lebanon

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian delegation headed by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Lebanon on October 20 for a two-day working visit.

During the visit Nikol Pashinyan will have meetings with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the Armenian government press service said.

Pashinyan is also expected to meet with representatives of the Armenian community of Lebanon and His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of Cilicia, and to make a visit to Armenian spiritual and cultural centers and educational institutions in Beirut.