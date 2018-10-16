US is ready to support Armenia in reform implementation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent said that the U.S. government is ready to support the Armenian government in implementation of reforms.
According to the press service of the Armenian government, the official said this in a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.
George Kent noted that the United States is interested in the development of Armenia’s democracy, economy, as well as other directions that the country prioritizes.
According to him, the United States attaches importance to further expansion of mutually beneficial collaboration with Armenia.
Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is confidently moving forward in the development of democracy, which is “not only a political orientation for our society, but also an internal conviction and value.”
