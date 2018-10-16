1335 views

John Bolton confirms visit to Armenia


John Bolton
John Bolton

Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has confirmed he will make a visit to Armenia.

“On October 20th I’ll be travelling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia to meet with my counterparts and other senior officials to advance American interests on a range of security issues,” Bolton announced on his Twitter.

Mediamax has touched on just one instance of John Bolton meeting with Armenian officials.

Armenian ambassador “defends” John Bolton


In September 2003, then-U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton met with then-Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan in New York. On the margins of the UN General Assembly, they discussed issues relating to non-proliferation of weapons and International Criminal Tribunal.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | October 16, 2018 12:48
Agreements must be upheld, American diplomat said

Politics | October 16, 2018 12:27
Armenian government approves amendments to Electoral Code

Politics | October 16, 2018 10:43
Armenian FM talks snap elections
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe