John Bolton confirms visit to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has confirmed he will make a visit to Armenia.
“On October 20th I’ll be travelling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia to meet with my counterparts and other senior officials to advance American interests on a range of security issues,” Bolton announced on his Twitter.
Mediamax has touched on just one instance of John Bolton meeting with Armenian officials.
In September 2003, then-U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton met with then-Armenian Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan in New York. On the margins of the UN General Assembly, they discussed issues relating to non-proliferation of weapons and International Criminal Tribunal.
