Tigran Balayan appointed Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Tigran Balayan as Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands.
Upon another decree by the Armenian President, Garegin Melkonyan was recalled from his position of Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands.
Tigran Balayan has been Armenian MFA Spokesperson over the last 10 years.
