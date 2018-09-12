Armenian FM flies to Geneva for UN HRC session

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has traveled to Geneva for a two-day working visit in order to take part in the UN Human Rights Council session.

Armenian MFA has said that the minister will give an opening speech at the reception dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the UN Convention on Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and speak at the 39th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

During the visit, Mnatsakanyan is also expected to have a meeting with newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.