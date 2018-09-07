Ten years later, Armen Baibourtian returns to Armenian MFA

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has appointed Armen Baibourtian the Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles.
It should be noted that Baibourtian is returning to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after ten years of absence. He was among the diplomats who withdrew from the field in summer 2008 after making public statements in support of the opposition candidate for president Levon Ter-Petrosyan. At that time, Armen Baibourtian was serving as Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia since 2004.
Between 2008 and 2013, Baibourtian worked as Senior Adviser to the UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia.
His career in the Armenian MFA started in 1992.
