Japanese FM to visit Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Upon the invitation of Armenian Foreign Minister, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will pay an official visit to Armenia on September 2-4.
According to the Armenian MFA, Armenian President and Prime Minister will receive the Japanese FM.
FMs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Taro Kono will hold negotiations on September 3.
Japanese FM will visit Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
