Armenian MFA: Concrete agreements reached during Merkel’s visit


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Spokeswoman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said today that “concrete agreements were reached within the frames of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Armenia on both investments and joint projects.”

“The Armenian side will introduce concrete suggestions and programs,” MFA representative said. 

 

Anna Naghdalyan stated that a number of issues on Armenia-EU agenda, including visa liberalisation were discussed.

