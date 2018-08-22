Armenia ready to expand ties with Israel

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized Armenia’s interest and commitment to maximally deepen bilateral collaboration with Israel in various areas.

According to the Armenian MFA, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said this on August 21 at the meeting with Alexander Ben Zvi, Deputy Director General, Head of the Euro-Asia Division at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Armenian FM said that Armenian-Israeli relations have recently developed, political dialogue and cooperation agenda have expanded.

The sides agreed that Armenia and Israel possess rich trade and economic potential, which can be efficiently used in case of joint efforts.

Touching upon the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the process of condemnation, Armenian FM said that it is first and foremost a moral responsibility, at the same time an important investment to the international efforts for preventing genocides and crimes against humanity.

Key | 2018-02-15 17:07:34 Israel’s (un)recognition of the Armenian Genocide

Discussing the settlement of NK issue, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that our partners should abstain from all actions that could potentially result in arms race, as well as provoke instability in the region.