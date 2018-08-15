PACE urges Azerbaijan to release the remaining political prisoners

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury Pasquier has expressed her relief at the release of Ilgar Mammadov, leader of the opposition civic movement ReAl in Azerbaijan, who had served more than five years in prison.

“The Parliamentary Assembly had repeatedly called on the Azerbaijani authorities to comply with the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights which ruled, in 2014, that Mr Mammadov’s arrest and prosecution had been politically motivated, and, in 2017, that his trial had been unfair,” she underlined.

“The decision of the Shaki Court of Appeal is to be welcomed,” added the PACE President. “At the same time, it is disappointing that the remaining part of the original sentence resulting from an unfair trial was replaced by a probation period of two years without the right to leave Azerbaijan.”

“We also have to remember that there are other persons detained in Azerbaijan on politically motivated charges and I urge the authorities to release them, too,” Mrs Maury Pasquier concluded.

Ilgar Mammadov was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment on 17 March 2013 for organizing civil unrest in the town of Ismailly and resisting arrest. Amnesty International qualified Mammadov as a political prisoner.