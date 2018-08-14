935 views

Relations with Iran are crucial, says Armenian MFA Spokeswoman


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Spokeswoman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan has stated that Iran remains an important partner for Armenia and relations with Tehran are of crucial significance to Yerevan.

“Obviously, we follow the latest developments concerning Iran, which are worrying. Armenia continues the open dialogue with Iran and other parties involved in the issue,” Naghdalyan said at the briefing today.

 

She added that Armenia speaks clearly and concisely about the matters that concern the country and shape Armenia’s position.

 

“We want to develop special relations with Iran and they need to stay free from geopolitical influence,” said Anna Naghdalyan. 

