Armenian Caucus Calls for Trump-Pashinyan Meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The leaders of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues are collecting the signatures of their U.S. House colleagues on a bipartisan letter encouraging President Donald Trump to meet with Armenia's new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the United Nations summit in New York this September.

In a letter to their Congressional colleagues, the Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Dave Trott (R-MI), and David Valadao (R-CA) and Vice-Chairs Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), wrote, “since being elected into office by Parliament, Prime Minister Pashinyan has committed himself to advancing Armenian issues both domestically and internationally and has stated his intent to deepen ties with the United States. Without question, a conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasizing economic development, security and democracy is critical for a strong pivot towards a strategic partnership between our countries.”



Text of Congressional Armenian Caucus Letter to President Trump says that “the Republic of Armenia has seen a remarkable change in its government through peaceful and democratic means over the past few months”.



“We believe that the peaceful protests witnessed during the Velvet Revolution can be a model for nations seeking democracy around the world. In the long run, we would like to see Armenia develop stronger diplomatic relations with our Western allies and progress as a democratic nation within Eurasia”, text of the Letter says.