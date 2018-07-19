Armenian-Russian ties to be discussed at conference in Yerevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian Interest analytical center announced "Armenia and Russia: realities, challenges and opportunities” conference to be held in Yerevan on July 20.

Three sessions will be organized within the frames of the conference:

“Political dialogue: challenges and opportunities”,

“Challenges of security and military technical collaboration”,

“Deficit in social diplomacy and information exchange between Armenia and Russia”.

Experts from both countries will participate in the event.

Among participants from the Russian side are President of Eurasian Strategies of MGIMO Consulting, Program Director of the Valdai Discussion Club Andrey Sushentsov, expert at Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Sergey Markedonov, Editor in Chief of New Defense Order Strategy magazine Leonid Nersisyan, Ph.D. Associate Professor at Higher School of Economics Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, expert at Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Nikita Mendkovich.

The conference will open on July 20 at 11am, Radisson Blu hotel.