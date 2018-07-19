289 views

Armenian FM: We combine SDGs with our own “ambitious reforms”


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia is implementing Nationalization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with the ambitious reform program of the new government, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), held by the UN DESA.

UN to support Armenia’s further development, Guterres said


Mnatsakanyan highlighted close ties and partnership between Armenian government and UN in Armenia, which encourage innovation initiatives in particular.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of regional and sub-regional collaboration in the process of implementation of 2030 Agenda, noting that it could not only strengthen mutually beneficial ties between neighbor countries, but also serve as a tool for trust building.

