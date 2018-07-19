487 views

UN to support Armenia’s further development, Guterres said


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced that UN is committed to supporting further development of Armenia in country’s priority aspects.

According to the Armenian MFA, António Guterres noted this on July 18 at the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in New York.

Armenian FM reiterated Armenian government’s special interest in enriching the mutual agenda.

Armenia and UN discuss upcoming La Francophonie summit


Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized the readiness of the Armenian government in closely cooperating with international partners, including United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) while organizing snap elections.

António Guterres reiterated that Armenia can rely on UN expertise and support.

Touching upon NK issue, Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia’s priorities in the negotiations process are Artsakh’s status and security.

