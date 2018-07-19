Armenia to work closer with UN in innovation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia is inclined to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations in terms of innovative ideas and creative solutions, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at the side event “Innovation and SDG’s – Tools for Advancing Reforms” in UN headquarters on July 17.
The event focused on the efforts Armenia had carried out so far for implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), taking innovation and collaboration with private sector as the basis of the work.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan underlined that Armenia reserved a large role for innovation in the process of developing the best solutions for educational programs by teaming up multiple stakeholders.
According to the Minister, Armenia already has a number of relevant initiatives that demonstrate progress in this line of work: Tumo Center for Creative Technologies, COAF SMART Center, Dasaran.am, etc.
Mnatsakanyan noted that the entire SDGs agenda is based on innovative ideas, which secure sustainable development in the countries that implement them.
“That is what we aspire to do,” said Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
