Armenian PM offers sympathy to Japan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolences to his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the floods and landslides that struck Japan recently.

“I was deeply pained to learn about the high number of casualties and large-scale destruction caused by floods and landslides in Japan. I offer my sympathies and support to you and the friendly people of Japan.



I share your grief and wish perseverance and courage upon the families of the deceased and swift recovery to the injured,” reads Pashinyan’s letter.



Japan has officially announced today that at least 122 people were killed and 27 are listed missing as a result of recent floods and landslides.