Armenia to Belarus: Partners don’t jeopardize peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Minsk today.
Touching on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mnatsakanyan noted that Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries should refrain from actions that might jeopardize the atmosphere of peace, lead to arms race in the region and derail negotiations in the established formant.
Mnatsakanyan emphasized that favorable environment for peace is of key importance for successful outcome of the negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement.
The Armenian Foreign Minister thanked Vladimir Makei for organizing the EaP ministerial meeting in Minks and stressed that cooperation in this format will complement the partnership between Armenia and Belarus.
