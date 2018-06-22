Armenia to Belarus: Partners don’t jeopardize peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Minsk today.

Touching on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mnatsakanyan noted that Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries should refrain from actions that might jeopardize the atmosphere of peace, lead to arms race in the region and derail negotiations in the established formant.



