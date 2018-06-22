Armenian PM invites newly-elected Georgian PM to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Mamuka Bakhtadze on the occasion of his election as Prime Minister of Georgia.

The Armenian PM expressed confidence that Mamuka Bakhtadze will be committed “to continuing developing and strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.”



“I am pleased to invite you to Armenia, and I am convinced that the visit will give new impetus to the collaboration of our countries in many sectors of mutual interest.



I would like to wish you good luck in this new stage of implementing reforms, and I assure you that Armenians consider Georgia’s every success as ours,” the letter reads.