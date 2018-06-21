Armenian MFA says accusations of “sabotage” are nonsense

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MFA Spokesman Tigran Balayan has described the Zhoghovurd newspaper’s article "Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is engaged in open sabotage” as "yet another example of low-standard, delusional writing”.
In particular, Zhoghovurd said today that “Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is openly sabotaging Nikol Pashinyan’s government”, claiming that “President Armen Sarkissian is also involved as after all, Mnatsakanyan is his man”.
Tigran Balayan has commented on the article at Mediamax’s request:
“This is yet another example of low-standard, delusional piece of writing, an attempt to sabotage the achievements of new Armenia. The article is so foolish, I find it impossible to treat this nonsense seriously and make any comments. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the guidance of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan continues to carry out its important mission with confidence, which seems to be incomprehensible for certain people.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.