Armenian FM speaks of advancing talks with EU on free movement

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos in Brussels on June 20. According to the Armenian MFA, Mnatsakanyan noted that assessment of what Armenia achieved in the cooperation with the EU and its member states would facilitate liberalization of visa regime and advance the negotiations on free movement.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said free movement would increase contacts between people and stimulate the strengthening of cooperation between Armenia and EU member states.

The parties discussed the milestones reached in the process of implementation of the agreements on visa facilitation and readmission. The Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs introduced Commissioner Avramopoulos to the efforts Armenia makes to improve the migration policy, border management and capacities for readmission and reintegration.