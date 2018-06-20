Armenian FM presents government’s new program to Johannes Hahn

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has introduced Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn to recent developments in Armenia.

According to Armenian MFA, Hahn described the events in the republic as a good example of democratic changes.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan introduced the Commissioner to the Armenian government’s new program and priorities in foreign policy, as well as the efforts aimed at implementation of reforms, strengthening of democratic institutions and the rule of law, and the fight against corruption.

Mnatsakanyan told Johannes Hahn substantively about Armenia’s position and priorities in the peace talks on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, stressing the necessity of creating the environment of trust to advance the negotiations and reach a peaceful solution.

The parties also touched on the agenda of the informal meeting between Foreign Ministers of Eastern Partnership member states, which is scheduled for June 22 in Minsk.