Armenian PM prioritizes “constructive dialogue” with OSCE

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation of representatives of member states of OSCE, led by Veronique Roger-Lacan.

According to the Armenian government, the Armenian PM attached importance to the close cooperation and constructive dialogue between the government of Armenia, OSCE and its member states.



Nikol Pashinyan introduced the developments within Armenia, as well as his observations on organization of snap parliamentary elections, implementation of reforms in Electoral Code of Armenia, fights against corruption, improvement of business environment and fight against monopoly.



Veronique Roger-Lacan emphasized that OSCE is ready to develop and deepen the cooperation with Armenia, aimed at supporting the reforms by the Armenian government.