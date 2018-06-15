Mnatsakanyan and Mogherini to meet in Brussels

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Brussels on June 20-21 to participate in the first EU-Armenia Partnership Council.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini will chair the meeting.



The visit will include a private meeting between Mogherini and Mnatsakanyan.